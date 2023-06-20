Councillors will discuss details of a land exchange deal as part of plans to bring a new cinema to Lichfield city centre.
The former Debenhams unit in the Three Spires shopping centre has been earmarked for the project which will be developed as a joint venture between Evolve Estates and Lichfield District Council.
A report by deputy leader, Cllr Andy Smith, to the local authority’s cabinet next week will update members on how the proposals are progressing.
It includes plans for a land exchange to bring phase 1b of the scheme – the development on the multi-storey car park site – to fruition alongside the cinema project.
Cllr Smith said:
“Phase 1b is a shared ambition to extend the span of activity to deliver more regeneration on the Birmingham Road Site. This would start with providing a small – up to 50 spaces – replacement car park in the location of the existing multi-storey car park.
“Phase 1b’s full footprint, were it to go ahead, would include the site of the current multi-storey car park and a number of the adjacent retail units on Three Spires.
“Through the negotiations, it became clear there was an opportunity, and benefit for both parties, to include part of the Phase 1b proposal in the structure of the deal.
“Both parties agreed a need to constrict major disruption on the site overall to the period of redevelopment of the old Debenhams building itself. To conclude and open a new cinema and food and beverage venue, and then commence the next phase of major regeneration, removal of the multi-storey car park and a limited number of retail units would extend disruption on the site and detract from the impact of the new venue.
“Both parties have therefore agreed – subject to cabinet and full council support – to include the land exchange of retail units 32 to 44 Bakers Lane for the council’s freehold of the Three Spires shopping centre site as part of this deal.
The freehold of the Debenhams building itself will move to the LLP [joint venture] as agreed previously.”Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council
The meeting on 27th June will also hear confidential information about the financial standing of Evolve Estates, along with details of valuations of different aspects of the site.
Cllr Smith’s report also outlines details some changes on how revenue from the venture will be distributed with both the council and the Three Sprires shopping centre owner to “draw down repayment on their investment on an equals basis from operational income”.
In plain English please. What or who is LLP?
More meetings, more talking, no action.Debenhams closed in April 2021 and we see no progress in over two years, but hey ho go to your coffee meetings and chat on. we all know the chance of the cinema being open this year is zero, our grandson will be at work by the time you get this done “if you get this done”
Nice to see talk of replacing at least some of the multi-storey car park capacity though instead of removing all the parking next to the theatre and where they want to open a cinema. But given the council’s record of years of talk without anything happening and that dates by which Doug Pullen promised progress on the site and the cinema operator announcement have come and gone without either happening why believe any of it will happen.
This is sounding quite exciting and far more than just simply converting the disused store into a cinema. I’m sure there will be plenty of naysayers on here, but I admire the vision. Looking forward to seeing detailed plans though, it’s difficult to envisage how this might look, but presumably opens up a big new space by taking out the car park and a few units at the top end of Three Spires.
I do hope the council are to conduct a due diligence exercise on these development proposals. Applying the government approved ‘intelligent client’ process before handing over publicly owned assets to this relatively small Private Limited Company that chooses to file unaudited accounts. The company being one of a myriad of devopment companies owned by the same directors.
Common sense suggests that developing commercial leisure facilities in a period of high interest rates, a cost of living crisis and a national economy that is flat-lining, at best, is at least a questionable decision.
All hail the saving grace of Lichfield! A cinema thats 20 years too late in a world where cinemas are closing down due to low occupancy… seems pretty water tight this idea!
Mr Pullen, I am in my early 70s do you think there will be a chance, even a very slim one, that I will be able to watch a film in the new cinema. That is of course if I can find a Parking space in Lichfield?
@chris Harris – the LLP is the partnership between LDC and Evolve. We’ve just amended the story to clarify.
What this says to me is “the cinema is a long way from a done deal”. Mr Pullen has got some explaining to do. March was ages ago for announcement, & still no idea who the operator will be – so we will continue to patronise The Red Carpet as they know precisely what they are doing & offering to patrons. I see no chance of cinema operating for min 12 months from now – if at all
So it’s being discussed in Cabinet. Collegiate working my a**!