Councillors will discuss details of a land exchange deal as part of plans to bring a new cinema to Lichfield city centre.

The former Debenhams unit in the Three Spires shopping centre has been earmarked for the project which will be developed as a joint venture between Evolve Estates and Lichfield District Council.

A report by deputy leader, Cllr Andy Smith, to the local authority’s cabinet next week will update members on how the proposals are progressing.

It includes plans for a land exchange to bring phase 1b of the scheme – the development on the multi-storey car park site – to fruition alongside the cinema project.

Cllr Smith said:

“Phase 1b is a shared ambition to extend the span of activity to deliver more regeneration on the Birmingham Road Site. This would start with providing a small – up to 50 spaces – replacement car park in the location of the existing multi-storey car park. “Phase 1b’s full footprint, were it to go ahead, would include the site of the current multi-storey car park and a number of the adjacent retail units on Three Spires. “Through the negotiations, it became clear there was an opportunity, and benefit for both parties, to include part of the Phase 1b proposal in the structure of the deal. “Both parties agreed a need to constrict major disruption on the site overall to the period of redevelopment of the old Debenhams building itself. To conclude and open a new cinema and food and beverage venue, and then commence the next phase of major regeneration, removal of the multi-storey car park and a limited number of retail units would extend disruption on the site and detract from the impact of the new venue. “Both parties have therefore agreed – subject to cabinet and full council support – to include the land exchange of retail units 32 to 44 Bakers Lane for the council’s freehold of the Three Spires shopping centre site as part of this deal. The freehold of the Debenhams building itself will move to the LLP [joint venture] as agreed previously.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

The meeting on 27th June will also hear confidential information about the financial standing of Evolve Estates, along with details of valuations of different aspects of the site.

Cllr Smith’s report also outlines details some changes on how revenue from the venture will be distributed with both the council and the Three Sprires shopping centre owner to “draw down repayment on their investment on an equals basis from operational income”.