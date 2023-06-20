Councillors in Lichfield have agreed to reduce the amount spent on replica badges of office for outgoing civic leaders.

The Sheriff and Mayor of Lichfield, plus their partners – known as their consorts – have previously been awarded the memento following their year in post.

The cost of the four badges for the previous civic leaders was more than £2,500.

A meeting of Lichfield City Council was told reducing the cost could halve the bill.

“The opportunity for consorts to acquire a replica badge of office via the city council, and to receive it formally at annual Council, would remain. However, the provision of such a replica would need to be funded personally, and not via the Mayor or Sheriff’s allowance.” Report to Lichfield City Council

Councillors agreed to the change at a meeting earlier this month.