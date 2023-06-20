Lichfield City Council's civic chains
Councillors in Lichfield have agreed to reduce the amount spent on replica badges of office for outgoing civic leaders.

The Sheriff and Mayor of Lichfield, plus their partners – known as their consorts – have previously been awarded the memento following their year in post.

The cost of the four badges for the previous civic leaders was more than £2,500.

A meeting of Lichfield City Council was told reducing the cost could halve the bill.

“The opportunity for consorts to acquire a replica badge of office via the city council, and to receive it formally at annual Council, would remain. However, the provision of such a replica would need to be funded personally, and not via the Mayor or Sheriff’s allowance.”

Report to Lichfield City Council

Councillors agreed to the change at a meeting earlier this month.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Harry
9 hours ago

Apart from playing dress-up at various social events throughout the year, what is the purpose of the City Council exactly? Seems like a bit of a waste of money if you ask me.

