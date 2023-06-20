Lichfield’s MP has revealed why he chose to abstain from voting on a report into the actions of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Michael Fabricant and more than 220 other Parliamentary colleagues did not vote in the House of Commons last night.

The report from a cross-party committee had found that Mr Johnson had deliberately misled MPs on the issue of lockdown parties at Downing Street during the pandemic.

Mr Fabricant, who was awarded a knighthood in the former Prime Minister’s outgoing honours list, said:

“Although I do not disagree with the findings of the committee, I thought the punishment was petulant and harsh. “The committee seemed to be as much aggrieved by the criticism of it than by the actions of Boris Johnson during Covid. “As there was not an opportunity to cast separate votes on the findings – with which I would have agreed – and the ‘sentence’ – with which I did not – I, along with half of all MPs in the House of Commons, chose to abstain. “I think in future votes on reports from the Privileges Committee, there should be two motions – one on the findings and the other on the sanctions to be applied.” Michael Fabricant

Despite the numbers who abstained, the vote saw 354 vote in support of the report with seven voting against.