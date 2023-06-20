A Lichfield nurse’s garden will be looking in perfect condition all year after she was recognised for her work caring for children.

Lydia Watson was nominated for a lawn transformation with GreenThumb.

The paediatric oncology nurse at Birmingham Children’s Hospital said she was looking forward to receiving a helping hand to transform her outdoor space in memory of her sister who died ten years ago.

She hopes to adorn the garden with her sibling’s favourite wildflowers.

“Our lawn was in a poor condition when we moved into the property as it had been empty for some time. The GreenThumb team have been very professional and the result of the initial treatments has been a vast improvement already. “We’re looking forward to seeing the continued results of the treatment and enjoying the rejuvenated space.” Lydia Watson

Lydia was selected for the garden treat from more than 700 nominations

Terry Hargrave, from the Lichfield GreenThumb branch who are carrying out the work to care for Lydia’s lawn, said: