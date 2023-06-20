A show in Lichfield is promising to take the audience on a “whistle-stop tour of cross-dressing in popular song”.

Jessica Walker and pianist Joseph Atkins will explore everything from Victorian music hall through to later 20th century numbers when they perform Girls Will Be Boys at The Hub at St Mary’s on 7th July.

A spokesperson said:

“Ever since male impersonators became the biggest stars of the English music hall and American variety at the turn of the 20th century, audiences and performers alike have thrilled at the illusion of the girl dressed as boy on stage. “Numbers include After the Ball, Burlington Bertie, Victor Victoria, some Marlene Dietrich classics and much more.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

The show is part of the Lichfield Festival’s It’s A Drag series.

Ticket details are available online.