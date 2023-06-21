People are being invited to mark Armed Forces Weekend at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The national centre for remembrance will host free outdoor activities for families along with a food and craft fair on 24th and 25th June.

There will also be a service of tribute on Armed Forces Day itself on Saturday.

Mark Ellis, from the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Armed Forces Weekend is the nation’s chance to show its support for the men and women who make up the UK’s Armed Forces community, from serving personnel to service families, veterans, reservists and cadets,. “In addition to a service of tribute on Armed Forces Day, we will be marking the occasion with a weekend full of fun family activities, alongside live music and a variety of food and craft stalls selling produce from a range of local artisans and businesses.” Mark Ellis, National Memorial Arboretum

Across the weekend, visitors to the arboretum will be able to enjoy a climbing walls, a free-drop airbag, zip lines and an assault course, in addition to observing static displays of military vehicles.

There will be live music on the Saturday from the Timmy Allen Trio, as well as a performance from the Nottinghamshire Band of the Royal Engineers, and female a capella group Black Voices and Stacey Lynn Crowe will be performing on the Sunday.

The short service of tribute will also take place in the amphitheatre at 12pm on Saturday.

For more details visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.