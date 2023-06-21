Labour councillors say a “full public disclosure and explanation” is needed over plans for the former Friarsgate land in Lichfield city centre.

Now rebranded as the Birmingham Road Site, the area encompassing the multi-storey car park, bus station, former police station and one-time Kennings garage plot are being earmarked for redevelopment.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet will hear next week about plans for a land transfer linked to the conversion of the former Debenhams store into a cinema and the removal of the car park.

But Labour opposition group leader Cllr Sue Woodward said the drip-feed of information on the proposals was not acceptable.

“At present, we are getting only piecemeal information about what is being proposed – some confidential and some not. “It’s time now for all district councillors and, more importantly, the public we represent to be given a clear overview of how the various pieces of the jigsaw puzzle fit together. “I have now written formally to the council leader and chief executive to ask that this happens as soon as possible for the sake of transparency and accountability.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council

Some details have emerged over plans to utilise the car park site in the short term as a location for pop-up events as well as outdoor theatre and cinema screenings.

But while a multi-use development has been discussed in the longer term, Cllr Dave Robertson, deputy leader of the Labour group at the district council and leader of Lichfield City Council, said residents needed clarity.