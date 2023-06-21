An award-winning documentary maker and author will lift the lid on a project which saw him drive from Singapore to London when he features as part of the Lichfield Festival.

Alex Bescoby covered 19,000km as part of his work, The Last Overland.

The journey recreated the historic first overland road journey in 1955.

A Lichfield Festival spokesperson said:

“Embarking on the ‘mother of all road trips’ for the defining journey of a lifetime, Bescoby investigates how the world has changed since the first overland, exploring themes of family ties, post-colonialism and the Land Rover religion.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets for the event at The Hub at St Mary’s on 8th July are available via the Lichfield Festival website.