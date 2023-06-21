Increasing costs for children’s services have forced Staffordshire County Council to overspend by over £11million, it has been revealed.

The authority said the rise was due to the number and complexity of cases relating to child protection and those in care.

There has also been an increase in demand for education, health and care plans (EHCP), which are available if a child or young person needs more support than is available through special educational needs support.

The county council said the rise in children in care to 1,385 was also partly due to an increase in the number of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children; a figure currently standing at 106.

With underspending in other departments this takes the complete overspend across the authority to £11.2million

Cllr Ian Parry, cabinet member for finance and resources, said:

“Significant progress has been made across the organisation during quarter four and during the year with departments delivering on key areas of work. “We still face pressures from inflation across all council areas which we continue to monitor carefully. “Challenges around recruitment and demand within children’s services also continue which we are trying to address within our longer-term plans. “Like most local authorities, we still face financial challenges, but we are a well-run council and continue to keep our finances in as strong a position as possible. Cllr Ian Parry, Staffordshire County Council

“Well managed finances means we can continue to invest in our future, grow our economy and improve people’s lives.”