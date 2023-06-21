Passengers travelling on the West Coast Main Line are being reminded of disruption next month as new tracks are installed.

The link through the Trent Valley area will see services unable to run between 14th and 23rd July.

The £8.5million project will see the installation of 2km of new track, the replacement of 3,300 railway sleepers and the laying of 2,500 tonnes of ballast.

It will mean some disruption to services to and from Lichfield Trent Valley station.

Dave Penney, from Network Rail, said:

“These major track and signalling improvements on the Trent Valley line will mean better, smoother and more reliable journeys for passengers and freight in future. “However, complex upgrades like these mean we have no choice but to close sections of railway for old sections of track to be ripped up and replaced with new, and for new signalling equipment to be installed and tested. “Given this work is over the summer holidays I’d urge anyone planning to travel between 15th and 23rd July to please check National Rail Enquiries to plan their journeys. “I’d also like to thank passengers in advance for their patience.” Dave Penney, Network Rail

During the closure, engineers will also use the time when no passenger trains are running to remove the Cross City Line platform three at Lichfield Trent Valley station ahead of a replacement being installed at the end of the year.