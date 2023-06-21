An open day will kick off the celebrations as the Lichfield Garrick clocks up 20 years of performances.

The city centre venue will host the event on 1st July with music, theatre, tours and a chance to find out more about what goes on behind the scenes.

The event kicks off at 10am and will feature performances from the likes of Lichfield Operatic Society, Brownhills Musical Theatre Company and the Lichfield Garrick Community Musical cast.

A spokesperson said:

“Join us for a cuppa and a piece of birthday cake to celebrate our birthday – we can’t wait to see you there and celebrate the past, present and future of live theatre in Lichfield with everyone.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

For more information visit www.lichfieldgarrick.com/garrick20.