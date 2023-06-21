Volunteers working on the A38 roadworks have helped to spruce up fencing in Alrewas.

The team decided to give a 130ft stretch of fencing near the National Memorial Arboretum a makeover.

The compound for work on the A38 between Fradley and Barton-under-Needwood is near the site so staff and representatives from National Highways, Carnell, WJ, Kier, McCann and Crown Highways volunteered to carry out the refresh at the remembrance centre.

Carnell’s customer service manager, Tom Wilson, said:

“Our work on the A38 has given us a presence in the area for several months. With the increasing emphasis on the social value that our schemes provide, we were keen to reach out to local community organisations and see how we could address their wants and needs. “Painting the car park fence is the first of several initiatives we have identified at the National Memorial Arboretum which will help maintain and improve their facilities so that the public can continue to enjoy their inspirational living landscape for generations to come.” Tom Wilson, Carnell

Work on the A38 maintenance scheme began in March and is expected to be finished by the autumn.