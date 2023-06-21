A survey has been launched to help shape future transport plans and green travel options across Staffordshire.

The review is designed to create a snapshot people’s daily journeys either by foot, bike, car, train or bus.

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“Transport is the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions – as a council we have a commitment to reducing our carbon production and ensuring our plans for travel are as green as possible. “We know that cycling and walking help people to lead healthier and happier lives. However, active travel also helps to reduce congestion on our busy roads. “We want to boost active and sustainable travel across Staffordshire, and we’re keen to understand the daily travel habits and barriers, to improve routes and transport options for people. “I would encourage everyone to take part in the survey to help us to make Staffordshire a cleaner and greener place to live, work and visit.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

The survey, which will run until 16th July, is available online.