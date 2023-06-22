A popular attraction will return to the city this summer as Lichfield Cathedral prepares to get out the buckets and spades.

A free beach will be back on The Close from 22nd July to 3rd September, complete with deckchairs, refreshments and activities on offer.

Every weekday during the school holidays from 10am to midday the cathedral will host a free craft workshop, while there will also be water play on offer on the West Front for families with younger children.

The Right Revd Jan McFarlane, Dean of Lichfield, said:

“Come for the day, bring a picnic and enjoy the sand trickling through your toes. “Join in with children and adults alike, making sandcastles, sunbathing, and simply enjoying relaxing in one another’s company. “Life is tough at the moment, with worries about household bills and the cost of living – child-like play is good for us grown-ups as well as the little ones.” The Right Revd Jan McFarlane, Dean of Lichfield

The summer will also see an art installation as Carolynn White brings her Wellspring to the cathedral.

It features representations of water cascading and bursting from the font.