The City of Lichfield Concert Band will bring summer sounds to Beacon Park.

The free two hour performance will take place in Museum Gardens from 2pm on Sunday (25th June).

A spokesperson said:

“The concert will consist of show tunes, film themes, pop hits and classical greats. “There will be something to suit all ages and musical tastes, so bring along your picnic blankets and deck chairs to enjoy the concert.”

For more information visit the City of Lichfield Concert Band website.