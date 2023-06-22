A Lichfield food outlet is on the lookout for someone to become its official doughnut taster.

Planet Doughnut, which operates a store in the Three Spires shopping centre, said the role was “the best job in Britain”.

Launched six years ago from founder Duncan McGregor’s family garage, Planet Doughnut has grown to a chain of outlets and serves up a changing menu of more than 100 varieties.

Duncan said the sweet treats were often based on customer feedback.

“We’re passionate about coming up with unique flavour combinations to make sure that what we’re offering is not only new and exciting but that our menu reflects what our customers really want to see in our stores. “And that’s why we’re after someone with a sophisticated palette to help us take our doughnuts to the next level and even help us come up with some new ones.” Duncan McGregor, Planet Doughnut

Doughnut aficionados are asked to fill in a short application form on the Planet Doughnut website, sharing why they’d be the ideal person for the job.

The chosen individual will receive a free box of the bakery’s latest creations every month for six months – and all they’ll need to do is share their tasting notes with the team.

“If you fancy yourself as a bit of a doughnut connoisseur and think you could give Homer Simpson a run for his money, we want to hear from you.” Duncan McGregor, Planet Doughnut

The closing date for applications is 31st July.