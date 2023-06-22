The replacement for a Burntwood councillor who stood down within weeks of her election will not be decided through a by-election, it has been confirmed.

Not enough electors came forward to request a fresh vote for the Hunslet ward at Burntwood Town Council, meaning members of the authority will co-opt a new representative instead.

Serena Mears had won the seat for the Conservatives in the local elections last month, but opted to stand down before the first meeting of the council, although she has opted to take up her place on both Lichfield District Council and Hammerwich Parish Council.

Burntwood Town Council has now confirmed the replacement will be decided by members following an application process from those interested in becoming a councillor.

Interested individuals have until midnight on 30th July to throw their names into the ring for the Hunslet ward vacancy.

