Organisers say an open gardens event in Whittington will offer visitors some “truly unique sights”.

The event takes place this weekend (24th and 25th June) with a total of 14 locations throwing open their gates to visitors.

They include the Jubilee Community Orchard, the Heart of England in Bloom award-winning Middleton Bridge Garden and ornamental meadows at Crossroads and Swan Meadow.

The event, which runs from 11am to 5pm, is organised by Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group (WFEG) and will also see St Giles Hospice conducting tours of their garden at midday and 2pm on each day.

Clare Jansz, organiser of the open gardens event, said:

“We have some truly unique sights and spaces in Whittington created by individual gardeners and our environment group, with a beautiful canal walk and great venues for eating and drinking. “It’s a great day’s enjoyment for anyone who is interested in gardening or wildlife so do come and see us in our natural habitat.” Clair Jansz

Staffordshire Wildlife Trust will also have a stall at Swan Meadow on both days where visitors can find out more about the work they do and the biodiversity they help to protect.

Entrance to the open gardens event £5 for adults and free for under 16s with proceeds going to WFEG. Programmes can be purchased at the car park at Church Farm on Back Lane or at Main Street Cafe. Blue badge parking is available at St Giles Hospice.

For more information contact WFEG co-chair, Mike Kinghan, on 07932 757826 or mike@wfeg.org.uk.