A Lichfield restaurant owner will be the guest chef on a popular TV programme this weekend.
Liam Dillon will appear on Sunday Brunch on Sunday (25th June).
The Channel 4 show starts at 9.30am and follows a visit to his restaurant, The Boat Inn, by Simon Rimmer – who co-hosts the show with Tim Lovejoy – earlier this year.
Liam said:
“I’m a huge fan of both Tim and Simon and a follower of the show.
“It’s amazing to be invited to talk about The Boat, the journey we are on and cook a dish for them.”Liam Dillon