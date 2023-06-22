A Lichfield restaurant owner will be the guest chef on a popular TV programme this weekend.

Liam Dillon will appear on Sunday Brunch on Sunday (25th June).

The Channel 4 show starts at 9.30am and follows a visit to his restaurant, The Boat Inn, by Simon Rimmer – who co-hosts the show with Tim Lovejoy – earlier this year.

Liam said:

“I’m a huge fan of both Tim and Simon and a follower of the show.

“It’s amazing to be invited to talk about The Boat, the journey we are on and cook a dish for them.”

Liam Dillon