A cycling event in Lichfield will be officially opened by a rider who survived a crash that killed his friend.

The Hello Velo will visit Bird Street Car Park on Saturday (24th June) before moving to Burntwood Leisure Centre the following day.

The street velodrome will give people the chance to ride the track from 11am to 4pm on both days.

It will be officially opened in Lichfield by James Middleton, a keen cyclist for more than a decade who was left with serious injuries including brain damage after he and Martyn Gall were struck by a car while riding in Alvechurch in November 2020.

The crash claimed the life of Mr Gall while James was put into an induced coma and suffered a stroke. He had to have a section of his skull removed before spending four months in hospital.

As a result of the incident, the 34-year-old’s left arm no longer works and he has difficulty eating, as well as suffering from memory loss and fatigue.

But despite the crash James said he continues to be a lover of cycling and cannot wait to launch the event.

“It is very exciting. I feel emotional, honoured and very happy to have been asked to open the event – my heart is in this city. “The street velodrome looks pretty cool and makes cycling accessible for everyone. If possible, I am hoping to go on an adapted bike. “I would definitely encourage people to come along and take part. I want to get people on bikes in a safe way and enjoy cycling.” James Middleton

Hello Velo is open to riders of all abilities and ages with all bikes – including adapted ones for disabled riders – and safety equipment provided.

For more information visit lichfielddc.gov.uk/hellovelo.