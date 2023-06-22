There’ll be plenty of smiles on offer when writer and comedian Andy Hamilton explores more than four decades in the business at a show in Lichfield.

The Garrick will welcome him to the stage on 15th July.

A spokesperson for the city centre theatre said:

“Andy recalls stories from his extensive professional career in comedy, and shares memories, anecdotes and opinions, from the political to the personal. “In the second half of the show, the audience can ask Andy questions on any topic at all. “Come and enjoy an enlightening and entertaining – but above all funny – evening with a master of comedy.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £23 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.