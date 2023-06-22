The head chef at a Yoxall pub is celebrating after being nominated for a national award.
Annie Staunton, who works at The Crown Inn is up for Best Pub Chef at the Great British Pub Awards after being shortlisted from thousands of entrants.
Owners Simon and Heather Key, who re-opened the venue last year after a refurbishment project, said:
“We have our fingers crossed for the final later in the year, but for Annie to get this far is an amazing achievement.
“Annie was a key part of the management team during the refurbishment as we looked to offer fine, local British food within a classic country pub.”