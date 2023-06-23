Representatives from a Burntwood community group will help welcome in a cycling attraction this weekend.

Hello Velo will give locals the chance to try out the temporary track at Burntwood Leisure Centre on Sunday (25th June).

From 11am to 4pm people of all ages and abilities will be able to ride the facility for free, with all bikes and safety equipment provided.

Members of Burntwood Spark will be cutting the ribbon at the official launch.

Esther Allen, CEO of the group, said:

“We are so excited to welcome such an exciting event to Burntwood – a big thanks to everyone involved in organising it. “After the Commonwealth Games and the buzz around cycling it’s great to give everyone the opportunity to try something new and fun!. “With all the fantastic changes happening at the leisure centre this is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to get involved. We look forward to opening this event and seeing lots of Burntwood folk there.” Esther Allen

The Burntwood date follows the Hello Velo being staged in Lichfield’s Bird Street car park the day before.

For more information visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/hellovelo.