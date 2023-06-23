The season may have finished, but Burntwood Rugby Club’s members are keeping themselves busy with fundraising events for charity.

On 1st July the seniors section will walk from Walsall Rugby Club to Tamworth Rugby Club. They will then continue the journey by foot to Lichfield RUFC before completing the final leg of the 27-mile route to their CCE Sportsway home.

Club president Rob Forsyth said:

“The ties in with the club’s formation 50 seasons ago – Tamworth and Walsall proposed and seconded our affiliation to the Rugby Football Union and the Staffordshire Rugby Union, and the first fixture was played away at Lichfield RFC on Boxing Day 1972. “I will be presenting each club with a rugby shield which commemorates our 50th anniversary season.” Rob Forsyth

The event will raise funds for The Wooden Spoon, a charity which funds projects to support young people with disabilities or who are facing disadvantage.

The junior section will also be helping to support the charity with a relay race against the Chasewater Railway train.

People can donate to Burntwood’s fundraising efforts online.