High-performing staff at Lichfield District Council could be awarded a £1,000 bonus if they achieve set targets.

The payment is one of a number of measures the local authority is hoping to introduce in a bid to attract and retain officers.

Other measures include a £250 “referral bonus” to incentivise current workers to help recruit new colleagues and the addition of private health insurance.

A report to a meeting of the council’s employment committee next week said the measures were needed in a bid to continue enhancing the workforce.

“Nationally there are workforce shortages across a range of industries, including local government. “We are an ambitious council who wants to be a beacon of best practice in the sector in terms of the success of our services, how we are structured as an organisation to allow that, and the people we employ. “With an external workforce profile available to us of which people from local government backgrounds make up a significant minority, we want to think differently about who and how we attract and retain as talent in a challenging employment market. “The updates will provide us with a unique offer across the sector, giving us the competitive edge we need to compete with larger authorities and the private sector across our region.” Report to Lichfield District Council’s employment committee

The report on the updated pay policy said it expected no more than the top performing 5% of staff to be eligible for the £1,000 bonus.

“From July 2023 the council will offer a one-off, annual, performance related bonus for those staff who are assessed and moderated as ‘outstanding’ at the end-of-year review. “Staff who achieve the ‘outstanding’ assessment will demonstrate exceptional performance against all their objectives and key results and be working above those set for their pay grade. “These staff will be going above and beyond on a regular basis, and be proactive, positive role models for the values and behaviours that we are striving to embed across the whole council.” Report to Lichfield District Council’s employment committee

The meeting of the employment committee will be held on 29th June.