High-performing staff at Lichfield District Council could be awarded a £1,000 bonus if they achieve set targets.
The payment is one of a number of measures the local authority is hoping to introduce in a bid to attract and retain officers.
Other measures include a £250 “referral bonus” to incentivise current workers to help recruit new colleagues and the addition of private health insurance.
A report to a meeting of the council’s employment committee next week said the measures were needed in a bid to continue enhancing the workforce.
“Nationally there are workforce shortages across a range of industries, including local government.
“We are an ambitious council who wants to be a beacon of best practice in the sector in terms of the success of our services, how we are structured as an organisation to allow that, and the people we employ.
“With an external workforce profile available to us of which people from local government backgrounds make up a significant minority, we want to think differently about who and how we attract and retain as talent in a challenging employment market.
“The updates will provide us with a unique offer across the sector, giving us the competitive edge we need to compete with larger authorities and the private sector across our region.”Report to Lichfield District Council’s employment committee
The report on the updated pay policy said it expected no more than the top performing 5% of staff to be eligible for the £1,000 bonus.
“From July 2023 the council will offer a one-off, annual, performance related bonus for those staff who are assessed and moderated as ‘outstanding’ at the end-of-year review.
“Staff who achieve the ‘outstanding’ assessment will demonstrate exceptional performance against all their objectives and key results and be working above those set for their pay grade.
“These staff will be going above and beyond on a regular basis, and be proactive, positive role models for the values and behaviours that we are striving to embed across the whole council.”Report to Lichfield District Council’s employment committee
The meeting of the employment committee will be held on 29th June.
Is this not what we should expect from everyone who is employed,It is also public money, so will we know who has achieved these levels of achievment and what they have done over and above what “WE” pay them for
Shouldn’t you just be doing your job well in the first place.
Presumably the down voter is a council employee
Youve wasted millions of taxpayers money on failed plans and now you want to start handing bonuses out to your buddies for their poor ideas. You all need turfing out of Lichfield district council because you live in another reality. Im astounded at this idea and would fight against you getting as such. Do nurses get this bonus? Do you wipe the behind of someone cannot themselves? Do you help them live? Do you feed them?
The other parties should raise hell about this and so the public. Just more Torie cronies.
Surely this can be self financing. If the underperformers had part of their salaries docked that would pay for the star performers. This in itself should bolster incentive. I suspect there might even be a substantial surplus.