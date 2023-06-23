A show featuring “spontaneous musical comedy” is coming to Lichfield.

Showstopper: The Improvised Musical will be at the Garrick on 14th July.

The performance will be based on suggestions from the audience on everything from settings to genres and characters.

A spokesperson said:

“From Pink Floyd to Stephen Sondheim, via a primary school, Ancient Egypt, or a mattress shop – if the audience can suggest it, The Showstoppers will perform it. It’s hugely funny to watch. “The group are long running, well-known and renowned for their improvisation work. They have been working on the show since 2008, figuring out how to improvise in increasingly esoteric styles, including musical, dance, straight theatre and film genres to name but a few.”

For ticket details, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.