Lichfield City’s cup-winning stars have seen their efforts recognised by a civic leader.

Ivor Green’s men lifted the JW Hunt Cup after beating Tividale at Molineux earlier this month.

In a letter marking the achievement the Mayor of Lichfield, Cllr Ann Hughes, said:

“It is an absolute pleasure to offer our heartfelt congratulations following your recent win in the JW Hunt Cup.

“On behalf of all at Lichfield City Council, I would to say how we appreciate all the team effort that has gone into the preparation and subsequent win.”

Cllr Ann Hughes