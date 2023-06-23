Triumphant Lichfield City players and staff after winning the JW Hunt Cup. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Lichfield City’s cup-winning stars have seen their efforts recognised by a civic leader.

Ivor Green’s men lifted the JW Hunt Cup after beating Tividale at Molineux earlier this month.

In a letter marking the achievement the Mayor of Lichfield, Cllr Ann Hughes, said:

“It is an absolute pleasure to offer our heartfelt congratulations following your recent win in the JW Hunt Cup.

“On behalf of all at Lichfield City Council, I would to say how we appreciate all the team effort that has gone into the preparation and subsequent win.”

Cllr Ann Hughes

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

