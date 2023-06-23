Plans for a new substation to power new electric vehicle rapid chargers in Lichfield have been approved.

The proposals would see eight points installed at the Backcester Lane car park.

A planning statement from Osprey Charging said:

“It is our intention to make Three Spires shopping centre one of our flagship hub sites in the UK. “To accommodate the charging hub on what is already an extremely busy site, we have located the chargers near to the main entrance of the car park. This will limit the amount of through traffic and minimise disruption. “In order to better accommodate customers with reduced mobility, all of the rapid charging bays have been designed to be fully accessible, including to wheelchair users.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.