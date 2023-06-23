Police say new kits are being used to help tackle vehicle crime across Staffordshire.

Residents and businesses in areas likely to be targeted are being offered SmartWater packs to help officers forensically link offenders to incidents.

The system – which utilises a unique forensic code – has previously been used to help identify domestic abusers, but will now be used in a bid to deter car thieves.

Staffordshire Police said it had arrested more than 85 people since September 2022 for suspected vehicle theft – and officers hope the use of the kits will deter criminals and help identify those who continue to carry out offences.

Inspector Louise Booker said:

“This is another important step in the right direction and gives officers extra ways of targeting vehicle crime in Staffordshire. “While we’re happy with the progress being made, we are still looking at new ways of proactively targeting offenders and protecting the public. “This is another example of that commitment and demonstrates our plans to continue targeting community priorities as effectively as possible.” Insp Louise Booker

Local officers have been handing out the kits to residents and businesses who are based in hotspot areas, those who own make and models which are frequently targeted, and owners of high value vehicles.

The technology is still capable of leaving a trace even if the vehicle is dismantled and broken down for parts.

Gary Higgins, director of operations at manufacturer DeterTech UK, said: