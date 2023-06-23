A team from a Burntwood company has raised more than £15,000 for charity.

The Chasetown Civil Engineering staff completed the Welsh Three Peaks Challenge in aid of blood cancer charity DKMS.

Managing director Euan Grant led a group of 23 through the 17 mile route as they called Snowdon, Cadair Idris and Pen Y Fan in less than 24 hours.

Euan said:

“I’m very proud of the team at Chasetown Civil Engineering for their dedication and hard work to raise vital funds for DKMS.

“This charity is very close to our hearts, with several of the team experienced with personal history and connections with blood cancer.

“It was fantastic to bring the team together for this challenge while raising much-needed funds for this very important charity.”

Euan Grant