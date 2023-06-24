Crowds have turned out to mark Armed Forces Day at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The free event features family activities and displays, as well as live music.

Members of the Ride to the Wall fundraising initiative took part in a parade today (24th June) while a service of tribute was also held.

Mark Ellis, from the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Armed Forces Weekend is the nation’s chance to show its support for the men and women who make up the UK’s Armed Forces community, from serving personnel to service families, veterans, reservists and cadets.” Mark Ellis, National Memorial Arboretum

The activities will continue tomorrow, when the programme will also feature a performance by the Black Voices group.

For more details, visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.