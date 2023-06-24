The cast has been confirmed for a tour of Blood Brothers coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

Niki Colwell Evans and Sean Jones will continue to play the iconic roles of Mrs Johnstone and Mickey Johnstone, with Gemma Brodrick stepping into the role of Linda.

Completing the cast will be Joe Sleight, Danny Whitehead, Timothy Lucas, Josh Capper, Paula Tappenden, Tim Churchill, Jess Smith, Tori Hargreaves, Connor Banister, Graeme Kinniburgh and Nick Wilkes.

A spokesperson said:

“Written by award-winning playwright Willy Russell, few musicals have been received with such acclaim as the multi-award-winning Blood Brothers. “Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving tale of twins separated at birth, who grow up on the opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with tragic consequences. “When Mrs Johnstone, a young mother, is deserted by her husband and left to her own devices to provide for seven hungry children she takes a job as a housekeeper in order to make ends meet. “It is not long before her brittle world crashes around her when she discovers herself to be pregnant yet again – this time with twins. “In a moment of weakness and desperation, she enters a secret pact with her employer which leads inexorably to the show’s shattering climax. “

Tickets for the performances at the Lichfield Garrick are available online.