A councillor says there are “red lines” that should not be crossed when it comes to the long-awaited redevelopment of Lichfield city centre.

Proposals have been drawn up to kickstart work on the land previously earmarked for the doomed Friarsgate scheme.

Now known as the Birmingham Road Site, the area is set to be home to a mixed-use scheme with plans drawn up for the demolition of the multi-storey car park as part of the project.

But opposition councillors have called for greater transparency on the proposals for the land.

Cllr Colin Ball, who had chaired a task group looking at the Birmingham Road Site redevelopment and the wider city centre strategy, said he too was keen to see the overall plans to be shared more widely.

The Labour representative for Curborough ward said:

“I’m certainly pleased to see things moving forward as a lot of time and effort has been put in behind the scenes on the best ways forward – but I certainly want to see full disclosure now. “This doesn’t mean a free pass for the Lichfield District Council leadership. In fact, I have certain red lines that I have shared with them around infrastructure and appropriate housing, but it’s time for the overall plans to be made public.” Cllr Colin Ball, Lichfield District Council

A land exchange is due to be discussed by the council’s cabinet next week which would form part of the work to redevelop the site of the multi-storey car park as part of work to create a new cinema in the former Debenhams unit in the Three Spires shopping centre.