People have been enjoying the thrills of track cycling at an event in Lichfield city centre.

Hello Velo has been installed at Bird Street car park today (24th June).

It gives people the chance to ride the temporary track with all bikes and safety equipment provided. There are also adapted bicycles on offer for disabled participants.

The event was officially opened by James Middleton. The cyclist suffered life-changing injuries when he was hit by a car during a ride in 2020. His friend was killed in the same crash.

James said he hoped Hello Velo would help promote safe cycling for all:

“I feel emotional, honoured and very happy to have been asked to open the event – my heart is in this city. “The street velodrome looks pretty cool and makes cycling accessible for everyone. “I would definitely encourage people to come along and take part. I want to get people on bikes in a safe way and enjoy cycling.” James Middleton

Hello Velo will be open until 4pm today, before moving to Burntwood Leisure Centre between 11am and 4pm tomorrow.

For more information visit lichfielddc.gov.uk/hellovelo.