A service looking after the mental health of children and young people in Lichfield and Burntwood will be given a helping hand to transform their garden into sensory area.

The Lichfield CAMHS has been named the Helping Your Community Grow winner by Shenstone’s Dobbies garden centre.

The company will provide the service with tools, seeds, plants, bug hotels and bird feeders to help bring the project to life.

Nicola Bell, specialist nurse practitioner from Lichfield CAMHs, said:

“We are thrilled to have been crowned the local Helping Your Community Grow winner for Shenstone and would like to thank those members of the public who voted for us. “We can’t wait to get our transformation underway with Dobbies’ backing. “We are looking forward to seeing this space blossom and become a safe haven for children and our team.” Nicola Bell

Bradley Crowther, general manager at Dobbies’ Shenstone store, said: