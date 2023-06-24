Plans to install 30 solar panels in a paddock in Colton have been approved.

The scheme at Bellamour Lane was given the green light by planning chiefs at Lichfield District Council.

A planning report said the decision to site the panels on the ground was made after exploring alternative options.

“Other options for the position have been appraised – for instance roof-mounted panels were considered, however, the Bellamour Cottages are attractive, historic buildings with relatively complicated dual pitched roofs. “As result, is the applicants preference is for the solar panels to be ground mounted.” Planning statement

