Trio Mazzolini will make a welcome return to the Lichfield Festival when they perform next month.

Having played in 2021 and 2022, the performers will return to the city to showcase works by Mozart, Ravel and Schubert as part of the Young Artist series

A spokesperson said:

“Shortly after their formation in 2019, the trio were awarded a Chamber Music Fellowship at the Royal Academy of Music, and are now much in demand across the UK and Canada. “In Lichfield, they are joined by special guests Daichi Yoshimura on viola and Emma Prince on and double bass for a full-length programme.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Ticket details for the show at 1pm on 8th July at St Michael’s Church are available online.