A £350,000 project to resurface a roundabout in Burntwood has been completed.
Works to the junction on Burntwood Way near the M6 Toll exit took just over a fortnight.
The project included resurfacing, reinstating road markings, resettling kerbs and gulley cleaning.
The closure for the work also saw patching done on other parts o Burntwood Way.
Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways at Staffordshire County Council, said:
“Following on from last year’s successful resurfacing of the Ogley Hay roundabout just a few metres away, work has now been completed on Burntwood Way.
“We had to plan the work in very carefully, given that the roundabout is just off a junction of the M6 Toll and not far from the A5 which sees a significant volume of traffic.
“This is why the teams took advantage of night-time closures of the M6 Toll, so they could get the work done with minimal disruption to road users.
“Motorists coming through the area will see a significant difference, and experience a much smoother journey as they travel in and out of the county.
“This investment is just one part of a whole programme of resurfacing and repairing Staffordshire’s roads that will be continuing throughout the year.”Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council