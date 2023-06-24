A £350,000 project to resurface a roundabout in Burntwood has been completed.

Works to the junction on Burntwood Way near the M6 Toll exit took just over a fortnight.

The project included resurfacing, reinstating road markings, resettling kerbs and gulley cleaning.

The closure for the work also saw patching done on other parts o Burntwood Way.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways at Staffordshire County Council, said: