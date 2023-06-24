The resurfaced roundabout in Burntwood
A £350,000 project to resurface a roundabout in Burntwood has been completed.

Works to the junction on Burntwood Way near the M6 Toll exit took just over a fortnight.

The project included resurfacing, reinstating road markings, resettling kerbs and gulley cleaning.

The closure for the work also saw patching done on other parts o Burntwood Way.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Following on from last year’s successful resurfacing of the Ogley Hay roundabout just a few metres away, work has now been completed on Burntwood Way.

“We had to plan the work in very carefully, given that the roundabout is just off a junction of the M6 Toll and not far from the A5 which sees a significant volume of traffic.

“This is why the teams took advantage of night-time closures of the M6 Toll, so they could get the work done with minimal disruption to road users.

“Motorists coming through the area will see a significant difference, and experience a much smoother journey as they travel in and out of the county.

“This investment is just one part of a whole programme of resurfacing and repairing Staffordshire’s roads that will be continuing throughout the year.”

