The installation of a new artificial pitch at Chasetown Football Club will begin next month.
The club have confirmed the £1million project – expected to take around 16 weeks – will start on 3rd July.
The work at The Scholars Ground will also include the replacement of the current floodlights and perimeter fencing.
Chairman Steve Jones said:
“This exciting project is great news for the football club and wider community as we strive to provide a sports and community facility that everyone can be proud of.”Steve Jones