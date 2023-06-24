The Scholars Ground. Picture: Dave Birt
The installation of a new artificial pitch at Chasetown Football Club will begin next month.

The club have confirmed the £1million project – expected to take around 16 weeks – will start on 3rd July.

The work at The Scholars Ground will also include the replacement of the current floodlights and perimeter fencing.

Chairman Steve Jones said:

“This exciting project is great news for the football club and wider community as we strive to provide a sports and community facility that everyone can be proud of.”

