A Burntwood community group is to host a pregnancy and baby roadshow.

The Spark event will feature workshops, information on local services and a nearly new sale.

There will also be play on offer for children and babies as well as the chance to meet other local families.

A spokesperson said:

“There will also be baby bank items available for free.” Spark spokesperson

The event takes place from 10am to midday on 8th July at Spark’s base at Springhill Academyy on Mossbank Avenue.