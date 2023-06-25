The owners of a Lichfield farm are celebrating after their event was named the best family attraction in the West Midlands and Warwickshire.

The Lichfield Maize Maze will now look to claim even more success in the national finals of the Muddy Stilettos Awards.

The attraction first opened in July 2022 on Alice and Richard Ryman’s family-run arable and potato farm where they live with their three children.

She said:

“In 2020/2021 after multiple challenges of bad weather, the Covid pandemic and farming generally being a wonderful but tough industry to be in, we decided that we needed to find ways to diversify and grow our farming business. “The idea of trying to link a new venture to our love of farming the beautiful British countryside, sustainability and the simple things in life led us to come up with a seed for plan and so Lichfield Maize Maze was born. “We are passionate about farming sustainably and the nature and biodiversity of our farm, so we have found a way to combine all of these things while hopefully engaging with the public. “We are absolutely delighted and blown away to have scooped Best Family Attraction for the West Midlands a Warwickshire in the Muddy Stilettos Awards. Alice Ryman

The Maize Maze will return again next month, with the farm also hosting a hidden pumpkin patch event in October.

For more details visit www.lichfieldmaizemaze.co.uk.