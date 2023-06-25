Lichfield’s MP has discussed issues around international haulage and farm diversification at a meeting in Hammerwich.

Michael Fabricant visited Hammerwich House Farm where he met hauliers Mike Ponsonby.

The Conservative MP said:

“I was so pleased to meet with Michael Ponsonby and his son, Jack, to learn about some of the issues facing the haulage business.

“A particular problem, which I have already taken up with the Home Office, concerns different rules established by different police forces as to when heavy goods vehicles can use public roads.

“They praised the common sense of Staffordshire Police, but I heard some examples of other police forces who are less than helpful.

“I was also fascinated to learn of the diversification projects undertaken by Hammerwich House Farm where Clive Bailye and his wife Donna provide a home for Mike Ponsonby haulage as well as run The Farming Forum – a sort of Mumsnet for farmers.

“With food prices and food security very much in focus now, the ability to keep farming cost-effective through imaginative diversification is now even more important than ever.

“The invasion of Ukraine has taught us that.”

Michael Fabricant