The leader of Lichfield District Council says he hopes talks can take place to retain a presence for Barclays customers in the city.
Cllr Doug Pullen’s comments come after the banking chain confirmed it would shut the doors of its Breadmarket Street branch in September.
Barclays said the decision had been taken after a 68% reduction in the number of customers using the physical premises rather than online or telephone banking.
But the company did say they were keen to retain an “active presence in the community”.
Cllr Pullen said he was keen for discussions on how customers of the bank could still access facilities.
“While not naturally inclined to interfere with private businesses, I know that the loss of Barclays in Lichfield will impact many.
“We’ll be approaching them with an offer to locate a Barclays Local at Lichfield District Council to ensure people can still get access.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Thought banks were going into hubs – one building shared by different banks. Is that not happening in Lichfield?
This is a great idea. Maybe other banks could come in 1 day a week too.