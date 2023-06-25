The leader of Lichfield District Council says he hopes talks can take place to retain a presence for Barclays customers in the city.

Cllr Doug Pullen’s comments come after the banking chain confirmed it would shut the doors of its Breadmarket Street branch in September.

Barclays said the decision had been taken after a 68% reduction in the number of customers using the physical premises rather than online or telephone banking.

But the company did say they were keen to retain an “active presence in the community”.

Cllr Pullen said he was keen for discussions on how customers of the bank could still access facilities.