The Barclays branch in Lichfield. Picture: Google Streetview
The Barclays branch in Lichfield. Picture: Google Streetview

The leader of Lichfield District Council says he hopes talks can take place to retain a presence for Barclays customers in the city.

Cllr Doug Pullen’s comments come after the banking chain confirmed it would shut the doors of its Breadmarket Street branch in September.

Barclays said the decision had been taken after a 68% reduction in the number of customers using the physical premises rather than online or telephone banking.

But the company did say they were keen to retain an “active presence in the community”.

Cllr Pullen said he was keen for discussions on how customers of the bank could still access facilities.

“While not naturally inclined to interfere with private businesses, I know that the loss of Barclays in Lichfield will impact many.

“We’ll be approaching them with an offer to locate a Barclays Local at Lichfield District Council to ensure people can still get access.”

Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jamie
4 hours ago

Thought banks were going into hubs – one building shared by different banks. Is that not happening in Lichfield?

2
0
Eddie59
4 hours ago

This is a great idea. Maybe other banks could come in 1 day a week too.

2
-1