A Lichfield man is set to lose his locks for a third time in aid of charity.

Liam Thompstone will brave the barbers once more on 1st July in aid of Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or to other conditions such as alopecia.

The 26-year-old, who works as a porter for Fradley-based Richard Winterton has been growing his locks for 18 months in preparation for the cut.

“I am so proud to contribute in any way I can to support the incredible work carried out by this brilliant charity. “I want to say a huge thanks to everyone who has sponsored me so far and helped spread the word about Little Princess Trust.” Liam Thompstone

Auctioneer Richard Winterton has also made Little Princess Trust one of the family firm’s chosen charities.

The first time big-hearted Liam parted with his ponytail was in 2017 when he raised £315 out of a £300 target.

In September 2020 and colleagues, friends and family helped him raise £1,581 for the charity, smashing his goal of £500.

Phil Brace, chief executive of The Little Princess Trust, said:

“We provide around 2,000 wigs a year to children who have lost their hair to cancer treatment and other conditions, and we have now provided more than 14,000 wigs in total. “We can only do this thanks to the support we receive from the public so really do value the help from people like Liam and anyone who sponsors the haircuts.” Phil Brace, The Little Princess Trust

People can donate to support Liam’s fundraising efforts online.