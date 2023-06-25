A male choir will be back in Lichfield to showcase the talents that saw them win a regional title last year.

Cor Bach scooped the inaugural Midlands Choir of the Year crown at the cathedral in 2022.

The nine-strong group will give their prizewinner’s concert when they perform at The Hub at St Mary’s on 16th July as part of the Lichfield Festival.

A spokesperson for the choir said:

“What a year we have had since we had the privilege of winning the inaugural 2022 Midlands Choir of the Year at Lichfield Cathedral. “Our last year has been pretty full on and thrilling both musically and in performance. “We love to sing in so many contexts, being happy to perform in different places from amazing and prestigious venues such as Lichfield Cathedral, to socials in local pubs, often to raise money for charity. “At Christmas, we had the honour of opening for, and then singing with, the world-renowned tenor, Russell Watson, and in June we sing as part of the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Music Service Summer Sing-Along at the Staffordshire County Showground.” Cor Bach spokesperson

The Newcastle-under-Lyme choir’s whirlwind year shows no signs of slowing down either.

“We are busy preparing to be central to a new play, which is tremendously exciting for us and another great way to celebrate and promote singing for the pure love of it.” Cor Bach spokesperson

Tickets for Cor Bach’s performance in Lichfield on 16th July are available on the Lichfield Festival website.