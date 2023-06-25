An application has been made to return a bust of Samuel Johnson to its original location in Lichfield.

It had previously sat above 10 Bird Street since 1809 before being removed in the 1960s.

The bust was purchased at auction in 2017, but the current owner came forward to highlight a plan to donate it back – but only if it returned to its original location.

Lichfield City Council opted not to fund the work to reinstall ‘Johnson’s Head’ directly, leading to local historian and tour guide Jono Oates launching a fundraising campaign.

A planning application from the city council has now been submitted to return the bust to Bird Street.

A statement said:

“These works are to reinstate the bust of Samuel Johnson to it’s original position on Bird Street. “The bust and plinth are in their original state but new fixings will be required to fix the bust to the building.” Planning statement

The sculpture was originally put in place by Johnson collector Thomas George Lomax when he launched a printing business on Bird Street in 1809.

Many of the items in the former Mayor’s collection were later donated to the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum by his son, Alfred Charles Lomax.

Full details on the proposals to return the bust to its original home can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.