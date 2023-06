Local children will join Lichfield Gospel Choir for their free summer concert in the city.

Pupils from Year 5 at St Michael’s Primary School will take part in the performance at St Peter and Paul Church on Dimbles Hill on 14th July.

A spokesperson said:

“This will be an evening of uplifting African, gospel and soulful music.” Lichfield Gospel Choir spokesperson

The concert starts at 7.30pm and free tickets can be booked online.