The author and illustrator behind a new children’s book will attend a signing event in Lichfield.

JM McClatchie and Jade Lawley are visiting Waterstones in the city centre at 11.30am on 8th July.

Ahead of the event, there is also the chance for children to win one of ten free copies of their book, Crabbit Chops, along with jigsaws and bookmarks.

All they need to do is submit a drawing or painting of a Crabbit Chops character or create a poem about kindness.

Entry forms are available in store or by emailing enquiries@janmcpeake.co.uk. The closing date for entries is 5pm on 3rd July.