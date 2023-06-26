A street velodrome event proved popular as it visited Burntwood over the weekend.

Hello Velo was staged at Burntwood Leisure Centre yesterday (25th June).

After being opened by representatives from community group Spark, riders of all ages and abilities were given the chance to ride the track.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“This was yet another superb event delivered by the team at Lichfield District Council and partners. “A huge thanks to Burntwood Town Council and Esther Allen from Spark for their support.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The Hello Velo event was staged in the town after taking place in Lichfield on Saturday.