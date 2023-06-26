Labour MP has visited Burntwood for a talk to local party members.

The Shadow Minister for domestic violence and safeguarding was invited by Cllr Kathy Coe MBE, founder of the Pathway charity supporting victims of domestic abuse.

The MP spoke about her life as an MP, family life and women in politics at the event.

Cllr Coe said:

“I am thrilled that Jess accepted my invitation to speak to us. “Since working in local services, Jess has passionately advocated for ending violence against women and girls – and she continues to use her position as MP to drive significant change, making a difference to countless individuals.” Cllr Kathy Coe MBE

The event also saw the MP give her views on how supporters can help create a Labour government at the next General Election on the back of their recent wins in the local elections.

Chair of the local Labour branch, Cllr Sue Woodward, said: